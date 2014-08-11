Actor Robin Williams Found Dead In His California Home

Getty Image

NBC Bay Area Tweeted this evening that 63-year old actor Robin Williams was reportedly found dead in his home in Tiburon, California, according to a report by the Marin County Sheriff’s Office. Additionally, the news was confirmed by Ryan Parker of the Los Angeles Times, who Tweeted that he spoke with Marin Co. officials. This statement from his wife, Susan Schneider, has been released.

Additionally, the following report from the coroner’s office was also released.

UPDATE: The Marin County Coroner’s Office will conduct the autopsy tomorrow.

