On one hand it must be nice not to have to shlep all the way to an awards ceremony — to dress up, to fight Los Angeles traffic, to spend hours in an uncomfortable chair only to leave with nothing. On the other, it’s probably far more boring to do it all from home. Some made the best of the Golden Globes’ semi-virtual year: Amanda Seyfried invited family and friends to a hotel suite, while Anya Taylor-Joy and Kaley Cuoco got dressed to the nines even though they weren’t going out in public. Others, like a flannel-clad Jeff Daniels, barely put up with it.

Al Pacino was very much in the latter camp. Nominated for the Nazi hunting show Hunters, the legendary thespian made his obligatory appearance on what was essentially a group Zoom call, forced to virtually hang out with the likes of Matthew Rhys, Bob Odenkirk, and Jason Bateman. The award went to Josh O’Connor, who played Prince Charles on The Crown. But Pacino was the one who got the most attention, partly because his appearance began with what looked like him awakening from a nap.

yall just had to wake al pacino up from his nap huh pic.twitter.com/4iUvhPzWk7 — Nariman△⃒⃘ (@slytherinus) March 1, 2021

Al Pacino sleeping at the #GoldenGlobes is the most I’ve ever related to a celebrity. pic.twitter.com/uJGoDXzFIv — Peter Martino (@RetepM82) March 1, 2021

Perhaps he was just resting his eyes! When his award came up it had already been a long night! But people loved it, comparing him to no less than his Irishman director Martin Scorsese, who went viral by seeming to close his eyes in pain at having to listen to Eminem at last year’s Oscars.

choose your fighter: sleeping al pacino vs. sleeping martin scorsese pic.twitter.com/2IRQpWXZGT — hay (@mcuwaititi) March 1, 2021

There were plenty of other jokes as well. Some couldn’t fathom the idea of Michael Corleone having to log onto a Zoom call.

Thinking about Al Pacino clicking “Join With Audio” on the Golden Globes Zoom — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) March 1, 2021

Imagine telling Al Pacino he *has* to do this Zoom call — Sam Sanders (@samsanders) March 1, 2021

And there were other jokes.

“Congratulations, you have completed all of my puzzles.” pic.twitter.com/rghFmCCuZF — Steven Castillo (@STEEEZUSCHRIST) March 1, 2021

al Pacino simply giving charlie and the chocolate factory grandparents pic.twitter.com/Eh7KYlOWTV — meg z (@bymeg) March 1, 2021

I love Al Pacino, sad to see him at the Golden Globes. He looks like Wayne Newton mid-transformation to a werewolf. pic.twitter.com/de4TEJZpfq — Chris O'Leary (@SaratogaArtist) March 1, 2021