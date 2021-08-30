Al Roker has seen your tweets, people. By now, you’re likely aware that the veteran NBC weather forecaster stood in the midst of watery hell on a NOLA beach during live Hurricane Ida coverage. The wind and waves whipped the heck out of him while Chuck Todd stayed safely nestled inside Meet The Press studios, and well, people were concerned. They’ve grown weary of watching meteorologists and reporters endure the harsh elements to let us know that there’s Mother Nature-related danger out there. And most of the responses to Roker expressed concern for his well being (although some did mention age) and those colleagues who do the same during disasters.

Still, Roker wants everyone to know that he can handle it. He fired back (with a rather visceral response) on another live segment, but first, let’s discuss how he took to Twitter. Roker posted a clip of himself dumping water out of his boots, and he wanted everyone to know (of his Lake Pontchartrain dunk) that “I volunteered to do this. Part of the job.” He then added, “[F]or those who think I’m too old to to be doing this, try and keep up.”

For all those who were worried about me out on #lakepontchartrain covering #Ida a) I volunteered to do this. Part of the job. b) My crew and I were safe and we are back at our hotel and c) for those who think I’m too old to to be doing this, try and keep up pic.twitter.com/DctJBFKD0D — Al Roker (@alroker) August 29, 2021

He wasn’t done yet. A slightly drier Roker appeared on MSNBC’s The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart and got real with a double-pronged message to Twitter. “First of all, ‘why is NBC putting him out there?’ I volunteered to come out here,” he ranted. “This is what I do. I’ve done this for 40 years, our crews, and we all make sure we’re safe… As much as I love the weather and I love NBC, I’m not gonna risk my life for it.” Then came the big one: “Secondly, ‘Well, he’s too old to be doing this.’ Well, hey, guess what? Screw you!” And then this happened: “These young punks. I will come after them. I will drop them like a bag of dirt!” Enjoy this video of Capehart’s reaction.

.@alroker has a message for those who think he’s too old to stand outside in a hurricane! #SundayShow pic.twitter.com/v2RD6xA7ku — The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart (@TheSundayShow) August 29, 2021

If the “I will drop you like a bag of dirt” sounds slightly familiar in the Roker context, well, it should. He loves to whip it out when things get heated. Don’t mess with Al Roker, man.

@TeflonTom Try it, punk. I will drop you like a bag of dirt — Al Roker (@alroker) June 14, 2013

Regardless, some people hung tight with their stance toward Roker while saying this isn’t about age at all, but it’s about safety for all.

It’s not that Al Roker is too old to be out there…it’s that NO ONE should be out there. It’s dangerous for him and whatever crew is out there with him. I hate watching people put themes in dangerous situations and if Al can be out there, well, so can I! — rubybegonia (@rubybegonia14) August 29, 2021

I will never understand the need for television journalists to stand outside in bad weather just to prove there is bad weather. Stop putting these people danger, regardless of their age. — Steven (@StevenMartens23) August 29, 2021

it's not the age, it's the irresponsibility of telling people they needed to evacuate and then going out and standing in an oncoming storm. It's stupid and unecessary no matter how old he is. — boredsuburbanmom (@mamagrumpypants) August 29, 2021

LeVar Burton was pulling for his pal though: “You tell ’em, @alroker!”