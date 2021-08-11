On Tuesday, New Yorkers were greeted with a genuine surprise: Andrew Cuomo actually resigned, a week after a report concluded that he had sexually harassed 11 women. Many expected that the soon-to-be-former governor, known for never backing down, would drag things out over months. But he didn’t, to widespread surprise. But the move left some verklempt. One of them was another famous New Yorker, Alec Baldwin.

Regardless of what you think of Cuomo, this is a tragic day.

Party politics in this country draw ambitious but ultimately isolated, even socially maladjusted men and women who, given the current cancel culture, will likely have their shortcomings exposed and magnified — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) August 10, 2021

“Regardless of what you think of Cuomo, this is a tragic day,” the eldest Baldwin brother tweeted. “Party politics in this country draw ambitious but ultimately isolated, even socially maladjusted men and women who, given the current cancel culture, will likely have their shortcomings exposed and magnified.”

It was certainly a unique response to a politician resigning over sexual misconduct allegations. Apparently he found sympathy for an “isolated, even socially maladjusted” person alleged to have misused his considerable power. He also repeated one of Cuomo’s defenses: that this was, he argued, a simple case of “cancel culture” unfairly coming for him.

It’s not the first time the 30 Rock alum has railed against “cancel culture.” Back in March, he posted a video to Instagram in which he drew a strange analogy between being driven from polite society over misdeeds and…well, just read it:

“It’s like a giant, mile-long net and you’re catching a lot of people, more than a few who deserve it, and more than a few who don’t. Or they don’t deserve to have their careers and their lives destroyed.”

Baldwin’s tone deaf response earned a lot of reactions on social media.

