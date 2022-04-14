Things aren’t so great for Alec Baldwin right now, being as he is at the center of a tragic on-set shooting. The investigation into that is still ongoing, though he’s maintained that he didn’t pull the trigger that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. In the meantime, he always has his family — a very, very large family, including six kids with current wife Hilaria alone. Why do they keep having children? In a recent Instagram post, he explained why.

The actor (and, remember, Boss Baby vocal star) posted a video of María Lucía, his sixth child with Hilaria who was born last March. The video shows her when she was still a toddler, giggling and cooing. “People ask why,” Baldwin wrote in the caption. “This is why. Being a parent is the ultimate journey.”

María Lucía was born a mere five months after their previous child, Eduardo, was born, which itself followed too tragic miscarriages. How on earth did they manage to swing that? Easy: María Lucía was born to a surrogate. What’s more, Hilaria announced last month that she’s pregnant with yet another child, which will be her seventh. (Alec had only one child with Kim Basinger, to whom he was married from 1993 to 2002. Hilaria and he have been together since they began dating in 2011.)

You can also hear what sounds like Hilaria speaking Spanish in the background. Born in Boston as “Hillary,” her longtime insistence that she’s Spanish has been the subject of much online speculation and ribbing.

