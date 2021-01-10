Alex Jones has his own warped version of reality he tries to manifest to what’s left of his audience, but even he seems done with QAnon believers after a week in which the Donald Trump-obsessed, baseless conspiracy helped manifest a coup attempt at the US Capitol.

Jones is a conspiracy theory lunatic in his own right, but on Saturday video of Jones railing against QAnon to the point where he breaks character and starts laughing went viral on Twitter.

Alex Jones is gonna get bluepilled pic.twitter.com/jLWG8hI30J — natty strange (@nuns_on_film) January 10, 2021

Jones interrupts his Q-affiliated guest and called them “full of sh*t” before doing what he does best: rant and rave.

“Because every god damn thing out of you people’s mouths doesn’t come true. And it’s always ‘oh, there’s energy’ or ‘oh, now we’re done with Trump,” Jones said. “You said he was the messiah! You said he was invincible! You said that it was all over. That they were going to Gitmo. And now that he’s part of a larger thing of Q.

“I will not suffer your Q people after this,” Jones continued, pointing directly into the camera. “I knew what you were day one, I know what you are now, and I’m sick of it.”

At one point, Jones starts laughing and puts his head in his hand, trying to regain composure. He somewhat succeeds, relatively speaking. It’s definitely not fair to consider Jones the voice of reason about much of anything other than perhaps chili recipes, but as MSNBC host Chris Hayes rightfully pointed out, there is something strange about even him having enough of Q lunatics.

It’s been a really dark week in many ways, and laughing this hard is good for the soul. https://t.co/JFvHh4YX0a — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 10, 2021

Or as another person Twitter pointed out, well, it takes one tenuous grasp of the truth to know another.

Alex Jones and Q people arguing over who’s full of insane bullshit pic.twitter.com/esJ6aKqyWQ — Commutehell (@Commutehell1) January 10, 2021

Alex Jones punting on a conspiracy theory only means that a new conspiracy theory is about to get a new ally, but it is stark to see Jones declare something completely baseless to be well, a huge fraud far too many people are falling for. Broken clocks, things of that nature, I suppose.