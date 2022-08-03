alex jones trial
Congratulations To Alex Jones’ Lawyers For Apparently Being Too ‘Dumb’ Even For ‘Law And Order’

Senior Pop Culture Editor

How many times have you watched the footage of beet-red conspiracy theorist Alex Jones finding out that his lawyers accidentally sent a digital copy of the entire content of his cell phone to the Sandy Hook parents’ lawyer?

If the answer is under five, well, let’s roll the footage again.

It’s like a scene out of Law and Order or one of its 12 spinoffs, except no TV lawyer would be that dumb. Take it from former-Law and Order writer David Slack.

In response to NBC News senior reporter Ben Collins tweeting that he’s seen a lot of episodes of Law and Order but he’s never seen a twist as good as “Alex Jones’ lawyers accidentally sent Sandy Hook parents’ lawyers the entire contents of his phone and his long-hidden financials, but they waited 12 days to let him lie,” Slack replied, “Because on Law & Order. we wouldn’t have let a lawyer do something that dumb.”

Do I understand how the American legal system works? No. But would I be surprised if Jones fired his lawyer — who responded to his blunder by taking on the same pose as The Thinker — and hired Rudy Giuliani? Also no. They’re both being sued, and Jones wouldn’t have to worry about Rudy sending his text messages to another attorney. He might butt dial a private conversation to a reporter, but that’s just Rudy being Rudy.

