On Wednesday, the conspiracy theorist shared something truly bizarre (even for Mr. Weather Weapon) on X. On the right side of the image is a headshot-looking photo. On the left is the quote, “I will eat your leftist ass,” proudly attributed to Jones. Apparently this is something he says (screams) on his show. The catchphrase was even turned into a song, “Alex Jones Will Eat Your Leftist Ass,” which begins, “I will eat your leftist ass like corn on the cob.”

But you have it all wrong. Jones isn’t into cunnilingus. He was trying to prove a point about… something.

“The left has misunderstood what my intention was in posting this meme,” he wrote in a follow-up post. “I am taking about the road warrior collapse that has already begun because of the policy’s of The Great Reset. I am taking about Cannibalism as defined as the consumption of another human’s flesh. 10 days without food and over 80% of people start eating each other. You guys want to bring down civilization so I just wanted to warn you. Good luck…”

Uh… huh…

In related news, The Truth vs. Alex Jones, a documentary about how Alex Jones is a scumbag who claimed the Sandy Hook shooting that took the lives of 26 people was a hoax, premiered at South by Southwest this week. You can learn more about the film here.