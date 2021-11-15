Alex Jones thinks the world is coming to an end because he’s finally facing legal consequences for all those Sandy Hook-denying conspiracy theories he’s been spreading over the past few years.

The Infowars host jumped on his show today to rant about his latest courtroom defeat. He just lost his fourth defamation suit brought before a judge by families of the victims of the elementary school shooting that happened in 2012. The families sued Jones for claiming that the tragedy — which left 26 dead, including 20 young children ages six to seven years old — was all a hoax. He was found liable after he failed to provide requested documents in the case to a judge.

Of course, while fuming over his loss in court, Jones skimmed over the emotional re-traumatization he inflicted on the parents and siblings of the teachers and school children lost in the shooting to instead focus on his own perceived persecution, calling the judgment a result of “a system trying to kill the First Amendment.” He also accused the judge of “absolutely engaging in what I would say is fraud, saying that we didn’t give them information.”

Jones went on to equate his court loss with a larger, societal-level downward spiral that apparently only he’s been able to see coming.

“It’s a symptom of the disease of globalism and the disease of corruption and decadence in this country and in the world in general and really the end of the country as we know it,” Jones said while discussing the defamation suits against him. “Now it can be rebooted, hopefully, but the country, for all intents and purposes, is gone. This is modern warfare we’re under. And the country itself is being bankrupted and dissolved. And if I spend my time tactically talking to HBO or talking to The Wall Street Journal or running around trying to defend myself from the fake things they’ve launched against me, we’re going to lose the whole country and the planet.”

So, there you have it, folks. Alex Jones is definitely not mad about losing big time in court.

(Via Mediaite)