A lot of bad things have befallen Donald Trump of late, not the least being accused of illegally hoarding classified documents. Perhaps he has so much on his plate that he didn’t notice this: Last week he lost Alex Jones. The repeatedly sued conspiracy theorist announced he was decamping for Trump’s likely 2024 Republican presidential opponent Ron DeSantis. But now he’s doing his best to backpedal.

As per The Daily Beast, Jones released an “emergency message” over the weekend directed at his favorite one-term president. Claiming he’d been taken out-of-context by the “corporate media,” the InfoWars honcho declared that he hadn’t “abandoned” him; he was just concerned that he’d been lied to by health officials about the pandemic.

“Not a warning out of any desire to hurt you, Mr. Trump, but to save your important legacy and hopefully ensure you can get back into the White House coming up in 2024,” Jones bellowed. “We know the election was stolen! We know the ‘Deep State’ is trying to set you up any way they can,” he added. “We understand you are a lion surrounded by hyenas.”

Jones also claimed that Trump had tried to call him about turning on him, but that he missed the call. He also implored him to go back and watch the show, which aired Thursday, in which he went bully for DeSantis, claiming that he wasn’t saying he was only for DeSantis.

“I understand that you’re under attack, I understand you are surrounded, and I’m trying to get you to reassess the situation,” he concluded. I know that people like [Don Jr.] are telling you that you need to reassess the situation.”

Jones has parted ways with Trump — only to come crawling back — before. Last year, he called him a “dumbass” for advising people get vaccinated against COVID, not long before the disease started disproportionately claiming Trump supporters’ lives.

In his show Thursday, Jones sure seemed to have pivoted away from the big guy. “I am supporting DeSantis,” Jones averred. “DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good. And I don’t just watch a man’s actions, as Christ said. Judge a tree by its fruits. I can also look in his eyes on HD video, and I see the real sincerity.”

He added, “This is what Trump should be like. And I’ve been hammering this point, and he’s doing it now. And we have someone that is better than Trump. Way better than Trump.” Sure sounds like he was taken out of context.

