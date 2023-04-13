Back in mid-March, Amanda Bynes was scheduled to make her first Hollywood-themed appearance since emerging from her conservatorship. She appeared to be missing in action, however, with her Nickelodeon co-stars suggesting that something was amiss. Within 24 hours, TMZ reported that Bynes had been flagged down help while in a state of distress after wandering LA streets without clothing. Bynes had experienced what she described as a “psychotic episode” and made the call to 911, after which doctors placed her on a psychiatric hold that was later extended.

Good new is now emerging with TMZ following up to report that Amanda has been released with what appears to be confidence from doctors. She will enter outpatient treatment but will be able to continue living independently (i.e., not going back into conservatorship, which she previously experienced for nine years) while working to get back on track:

[B]oth Amanda and the medical staff determined she was ready to get back to her day-to-day life … Our sources say Amanda will live in her own home, as she was before the hospitalization, and keep much of the independence she earned after 9 years in a conservatorship.

Previously, Amanda had been placed on an initial 72 hour psychiatric hold before doctors determined that a longer hospital stay would be beneficial. After her nine-year conservatorship ended in March 2022, Bynes began living in her own home, something that she hadn’t been able to do since her bipolar diagnosis around a decade ago. She has since been formally training in cosmetology, and TODAY recently reported word from a source who says that Amanda “hasn’t been in contact with her family for quite some time.”

(Via TMZ & TODAY)