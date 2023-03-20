Amanda Bynes was scheduled to make her first public appearance since the end of her conservatorship at a 1990s-themed convention this weekend, alongside former All That co-stars Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, and Lori Beth Denberg. But according to Page Six, the actress had to cancel due to an undisclosed illness.

Mitchell asked the ’90s Con crowd to “send a prayer” to Bynes for her to “feel better.” He also told ET Online that he’s been “praying” for her. “It’s awesome to see she’s doing better,” he said. “We’re just continuing to pray for her on her journey, and it’s answered prayers that she’s doing a lot better.”

She announced her hiatus from acting in 2010 when rumors of substance abuse surfaced. Following a very public breakdown, she was put under a conservatorship in August 2013. The What I Like About You alum then enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in 2014 and graduated in 2019. Her conservatorship then concluded last year and she entered cosmetology school to become a licensed manicurist.

Also at ’90s Con, Kenan and Kel announced that they’re making a sequel to Good Burger, which is to All That as Wayne’s World is to SNL (if, uh, there was more than one All That movie).

