Not even a week after stealing the show at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, poet laureate Amanda Gorman has landed a historic gig at Super Bowl LV. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Wednesday that Gorman will read an original poem before the big game. This marks the first time that the Super Bowl will open with a poetry reading. The occasion will celebrate three honorary captains, educator Trimaine Davis, nurse manager Suzie Dorner, and veteran James Martin, who have been chosen by the league for their outstanding leadership. Via CNN:

“We are honored to recognize these three individuals who represent the best in all of us,” Goodell said in a statement. “During this incredibly challenging time in our lives, Trimaine, Suzie, and James have exemplified the essence of leadership, each in their own way. We are grateful for their commitment and proud to share their stories and recognize them during this special moment on Super Bowl Sunday.”

Damn, you know you’re awesome at poetry when they’re reading it before football games.

The Super Bowl news arrives shortly after reports that Gorman signed with IMG Models following her breakout performance at the inauguration. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “as Gorman’s partner in the fashion and beauty industries, IMG Models will focus on building her profile through brand endorsements and editorial opportunities.” The young poet also has two books coming out later this year. To the surprise of no one, they’ve already rocketed to the top of Amazon’s bestseller list despite the fact that the poetry collections won’t hit shelves until September.

