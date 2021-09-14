Getty Image
People Aren’t Buying Amy Coney Barrett’s Claim That The Supreme Court Isn’t Filled With ‘Partisan Hacks’

Donald Trump was elected in part to push the Supreme Court to the right. And that he did. During his single term, he was able to name three judges to the highest court in the land. One was accused of sexual misconduct. Another was confirmed less than a week before the election that would boot Trump from power. The latter is Amy Coney Barrett, who was widely seen as someone who would do the rightwing’s bidding. And Barrett doesn’t like that characterization, despite recent evidence supporting it.

As per CNN, Barrett delivered a speech Sunday at the University of Louisville’s McConnell Center, named after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who was instrumental in getting her her lifetime appointment.

“My goal today is to convince you that this court is not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks,” Barrett told the crowd. “Judicial philosophies are not the same as political parties.”

Barrett swore that “it’s not my job to decide cases based on the outcome I want.” She also came for journalists. “The media, along with hot takes on Twitter, report the results and decisions,” she added. “That makes the decision seem results-oriented. It leaves the reader to judge whether the court was right or wrong, based on whether she liked the results of the decision.”

It’s true that Barrett hasn’t always voted predictably. The Supremes even unanimously shot down a case from the Trump team involving loony election fraud claims, much to Trump’s shock and fury. But lately she’s voted more in line with the right. She voted to block the Biden administration’s pandemic-related eviction moratorium. And two weeks ago she voted to uphold Texas’ draconian abortion law, which makes the procedure illegal after only six weeks — when most women don’t even know they’re pregnant.

In other words, people weren’t buying Barrett’s claim that she and other Trump appointees — to say nothing of Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito — weren’t “political hacks.”

Others wondered if this wasn’t simply a victory lap for herself and those who made her one of the most powerful figures in American life.

Even Dan Rather — who of late has thrown up his hands and started dragging conservatives with sarcastic tweets — wasn’t having it.

