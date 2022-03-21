Amy Schumer is getting ready to host this year’s Oscars alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, but there’s one bit that’s already been vetoed by the show’s producers.

During an appearance on an upcoming episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Schumer revealed she was hoping to find some way of having Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attend the awards show. “I actually pitched, I wanted to find a way to have Zelensky satellite in or make a tape or something just because there are so many eyes on the Oscars,” Schumer said, explaining she wanted to highlight the “current condition” of the world.

Now, whether Zelensky would want to, or even have the time to make something happen is anyone’s guess. He’s currently fighting off a Russian invasion led by a power-hungry tyrant who’s happy to sacrifice thousands of lives for *checks notes* more land? We really don’t know. Still, Zelensky’s been saved from answering Schumer’s DM by the show’s producers, who apparently gave a hard pass on the idea.

“I am not afraid to go there, but it’s not me producing the Oscars,” Schumer told Barrymore (via CNN). “I think there is definitely pressure in one way to be like, ‘This is a vacation, let people forget, we just want to have this night.’ But it is, like, ‘well, we have so many eyes and ears on this show.'”

