While discussing Tucker Carlson‘s obsession with Nicki Minaj‘s cousin’s friend’s allegedly swollen testicles, The View guest host Ana Navarro dropped probably one of the greatest lines in the daytime talk show’s 25 years on the air. It was so good that it left Whoopi Goldberg nodding in approval while slapping the table.

The hilarious moment came during Navarro’s turn to respond to Carlson offering an invitation to Minaj’s cousin’s friends to appear on the show even though the entire Trinidadian government couldn’t find him or his significantly engorged nutsack. After laughing at the ridiculousness of the international incident that Minaj’s vaccine disinformation has caused, Navarro zeroed in the surprising silver lining.

“Well, at least it got Tucker Carlson to defend a black woman,” Navarro quipped. “Didn’t see that one coming!”

This left of the ladies of The View laughing while Whoopi nodded proudly. People on social media were also big fans of Navarro’s zinger, and they also made it a point to note how much better the show is when she’s on the panel:

Ana Navarro is legit one of the funniest women on #TheView The power that she has 😂 pic.twitter.com/pmG85QALra — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) September 16, 2021

Ana Navarro just said at least she (Nicki Minaj) got Tucker Carlson to finally defend a black woman. #TheView pic.twitter.com/13BLeLus7j — Nicolette NuVogue (@NikkiNuVogue) September 16, 2021

Whoopi (Comedic Legend) nods in approval. — L.B. (@lowellnash) September 16, 2021

Loved the Tucker Carlson comment about Nikki Minaj. Laughed out loud. Thank you. — Orphan Antoinette (@OrphanAntoinet2) September 16, 2021

Whoopi’s face — Adele Dazeem (@leahblizz) September 16, 2021

#TheView I appreciate this current format of just four hosts and Ana Navarro. It is a more pleasant less stressful viewing experience. And @Sunny has blossomed once again, she seems more cheerful and less restrained. — Unchecked power creates Monsters (@Fleurdelisazure) September 16, 2021

Ever since the testicle tweet heard ’round the world, the Minaj incident has been a roller coaster ride that’s included everything from alleged invites to the White House (it was just an offer to get Minaj on the phone with medical experts) to accusations of being placed in Twitter jail (also dubious). But one thing Minaj has quickly learned: Spreading vaccine misinformation is the quickest way to become a darling of the right as top conservative pundits like Carlson have rushed to her side.