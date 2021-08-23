After resigning as New York Governor following the damning results of an investigation into his alleged sexual misconduct, Andrew Cuomo has somehow found a way to tarnish his public image even further. According to a new report, Cuomo has been staying at his sister’s home without his dog, Captain, who the outgoing governor is allegedly trying to abandon after leaving him at the Executive Mansion. Via the Times Union:

Two State Police sources told the Times Union on Saturday that the governor had recently asked mansion staff members if anyone would be interested in caring for the dog. Captain — a high-strung mix of shepherd, Siberian and malamute — has nipped a few people since Cuomo adopted him in 2018, the sources said, and a mansion staffer recently took the dog home for a few days but decided he was too much.

A spokesman for Cuomo denied that he’s trying to give Captain away, and that the situation with the staffer was only “temporary,” but a State Police source for the Times Union said that an attempt was made to give the dog away.

Considering Cuomo is already persona non grata following the sexual harassment scandal, news of the soon-to-be-former governor abandoning his dog did not go over well on social media where people alternated between dragging Cuomo and offering to adopt Captain.

White people are about to let this man HAVE IT. Ain’t no coming back from this. WHEW. Light him up y’all. #Justice4Captain https://t.co/5cTvPaa3l0 — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) August 23, 2021

What’s the inverse of “If you want a friend in politics, get a dog”? https://t.co/h9iX3O8rka — Harry Siegel (@harrysiegel) August 23, 2021

The dog rejected Andrew Cuomo's advances. Cuomo's dog Captain left at mansion after governor departed https://t.co/DPUH0LvbDo) via @TimesUnion — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) August 23, 2021

I will adopt Captain https://t.co/WpmABATsdD — Alex Shephard (@alex_shephard) August 23, 2021

Some people noted that not even Trump was this cruel:

I mean, seriously, even Trump took the kid with him when left — Josh Chafetz (@joshchafetz) August 23, 2021

While others may have a found a legal loophole that the state of New York might actually welcome at this point:

Possession is 9/10ths the law, that dog is now governor of New York https://t.co/hnbuK7ePeI — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 23, 2021

