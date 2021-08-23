Getty Image
People Are Piling Onto Andrew Cuomo After He Reportedly Left His Dog Behind While Vacating The Governor’s Mansion

After resigning as New York Governor following the damning results of an investigation into his alleged sexual misconduct, Andrew Cuomo has somehow found a way to tarnish his public image even further. According to a new report, Cuomo has been staying at his sister’s home without his dog, Captain, who the outgoing governor is allegedly trying to abandon after leaving him at the Executive Mansion. Via the Times Union:

Two State Police sources told the Times Union on Saturday that the governor had recently asked mansion staff members if anyone would be interested in caring for the dog. Captain — a high-strung mix of shepherd, Siberian and malamute — has nipped a few people since Cuomo adopted him in 2018, the sources said, and a mansion staffer recently took the dog home for a few days but decided he was too much.

A spokesman for Cuomo denied that he’s trying to give Captain away, and that the situation with the staffer was only “temporary,” but a State Police source for the Times Union said that an attempt was made to give the dog away.

Considering Cuomo is already persona non grata following the sexual harassment scandal, news of the soon-to-be-former governor abandoning his dog did not go over well on social media where people alternated between dragging Cuomo and offering to adopt Captain.

Some people noted that not even Trump was this cruel:

While others may have a found a legal loophole that the state of New York might actually welcome at this point:

(Via Times Union)

