New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s political career appears to be crumbling around him, a little over a year after he led New York through the first U.S. wave of the pandemic. Amid mounting sexual harassment allegations (and nursing-home-related accusation) against him, Cuomo’s publisher suspended the paperback edition of his recent book. That’s led to awkwardness at CNN, where host Chris Cuomo admitted that he couldn’t cover his brother’s sexual harassment scandals, and on Tuesday morning, CNN is (of course) one of the outlets reporting on further Andrew Cuomo developments.

The New York Attorney General’s office has released a 165-page report that concludes (via CNN), “Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women in violation of state and federal law.” The report further states, while corroborating allegations from 11 women (9 of those were state employees), that Cuomo facilitated a toxic workplace, which allowed “harassment to occur and created a hostile work environment.”

In the below video, Attorney General Letitia James lays out the allegations against Cuomo, including a workplace-related September 2019 event when he allegedly “grabbed [a] young woman’s butt.” James also describes an account from a state trooper, who was assigned to protect Cuomo and says he groped her. “In an elevator, while standing behind the trooper, he ran his finger from her neck down her spine,” James declared (via the Daily Caller). “Another time — he took his open hand and ran it across her stomach.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo "inappropriately touched" a state trooper on his security detail: "In an elevator, while standing behind the trooper, he ran his finger from her neck down her spine… Another time — he took his open hand and ran it across her stomach" pic.twitter.com/O9KWUnT0Ix — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 3, 2021

CNN relays a key excerpt from the lengthy NY AG report:

“We also conclude that the Executive Chamber’s culture — one filled with fear and intimidation, while at the same time normalizing the Governor’s frequent flirtations and gender-based comments — contributed to the conditions that allowed the sexual harassment to occur and persist,” investigators Joon Kim and Anne Clark wrote in the report. “That culture also influenced the improper and inadequate ways in which the Executive Chamber has responded to allegations of harassment.”

The report also dug into how Chris Cuomo did advise Andrew, and he also testified during the NY AG’s probe. “During his testimony, Chris Cuomo explained that there was discussion about remedial measures the Chamber should take in light of the sexual harassment allegations, but some people had taken the position that ‘they should just wait,'” The Wrap reports. Meanwhile, Cuomo is expected to hold a briefing on the report on Tuesday afternoon.

UPDATE – 1:20 EST: In the below video clip, Cuomo denies all allegations against him.

"I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances." — Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) denies the damning, detailed, and credible allegations of sexual harassment laid out by NY AG Letitia James. pic.twitter.com/sVLzbI8rHm — The Recount (@therecount) August 3, 2021

(Via CNN, The Wrap & Daily Caller)