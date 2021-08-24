Sure, Why Not, Let’s Take Away Andrew Cuomo’s Honorary Emmy Award, Too

Following his resignation as New York governor, Andrew Cuomo is now being stripped of another title: Emmy winner. The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has revoked the honorary Emmy award given to Cuomo in 2020 for “effective communication and leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.” Citing the damning results of the investigation into his alleged sexual harassment, the Academy officially rescinded Cuomo’s reward the day after he effectively stepped down as governor. Via Variety:

In a statement, the org announced on Tuesday that “in light of the New York Attorney General’s report, and Andrew Cuomo’s subsequent resignation as Governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 International Emmy Award. His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward.”

While being stripped of an Emmy is never a good headline, it’s not Cuomo’s worse scandal in the past 24 hours. The now-former governor was roasted on Monday following reports that he allegedly abandoned his dog Captain at the Executive Mansion after moving in with his sister. While Cuomo’s spokesman denied that the dog was abandoned and only stayed with a staffer as a “temporary situation,” sources for the New York State Police told the Times Union that Cuomo has been attempting to give the dog away, but so far, has not had any takers due to its “nipping” problem.

(Via Variety)