Anthony Hopkins Celebrates The Season 2 Premiere Of ‘Westworld’ With A Frightening Dance

#HBO #Westworld
Entertainment Editor
04.22.18

Sir Anthony Hopkins was called “the greatest living actor of his generation” by Laurence Olivier and has won an Academy Award on four nominations for his dedication and superlative offerings to the craft. At 80 years old, he’s also still going strong as one of the main characters in HBO’s hit series Westworld, which has recently proven to be an even more popular show around the country than Game of Thrones. Perhaps it’s because of Westworld‘s season two premiere that he’s chosen to perform a strange dance to his fans on Twitter.

Or maybe not? As Hopkins says, “this is what happens when you’re all work and no play…” But with King Lear in post-production, one has to wonder exactly what work has sent the actor who played Hannibal Lecter, Richard Nixon, and Thor’s dad to what seems to be the edge.

He’s toeing that edge, with a sort of jerky rhythm that demands the bottom lip to be bitten, and it’s leading to widespread speculation around Twitter. What is Sir Anthony doing? Why is he doing it? And what exactly is this dance? Also, why is this so disturbing?

