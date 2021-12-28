In one of the weirdest (and greasiest) political protests yet, a group of maskless anti-vaxxers stormed a Burger King in New York City and refused to leave until they were served. The incident went down on Monday evening and resulted in all five of the anti-vaxxers getting arrested without getting a juicy Whopper thanks to the employees not giving into their demands, and instead, calling the cops.

Anti-vaxxers in NYC get arrested after they storm a Burger King and refuse to leave pic.twitter.com/xKStisxESx — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) December 28, 2021

Via the New York Post:

The mask-less protesters were filmed screaming at employees for refusing to serve them at the fast food restaurant in downtown Brooklyn around 7:30 p.m. Cops said they were called in after the group repeatedly refused to leave. The Big Apple’s vaccine mandate requires people to show proof of vaccination in order to eat indoors. Footage of the ordeal showed people shouting “Shame on you” at cops as a bunch of the protesters were handcuffed.

Naturally, social media had a field day with this latest right-wing meltdown because, seriously, who storms a Burger King. There were also plenty of jokes about how these guys will willingly eat fast food, but won’t get the vaccine because they don’t know what’s in it. And to top things off, one of the protesters has apparently been connected to the January 6 Capitol riot thanks to this latest stunt. As to the point of all of this, who the heck knows? But the reactions are pretty darn funny.

They won’t get vaccinated but they’ll eat Burger King. — Brent Terhune in Bloomington IN Dec 14-15 (@BrentTerhune) December 28, 2021

THEY’VE TAKEN THE BURGER KING. RETREAT TO POPEYES ORGANIZATION https://t.co/Lzd5a1cbJt — Just Regular Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) December 28, 2021

I ONCE PROTESTED VACCINES IN A BURGER KING BATHROOM!!! — Adrian Hill (@Hillis3000) December 28, 2021

burger has fallen

repeat

burger has fallen

every condiment for themself https://t.co/x1FI11jJEb — Oliver Willis (@owillis) December 28, 2021

Imaging escaping penalty from an insurrection just to be arrested at a Burger King. Only in America. https://t.co/a5HB8v14fX — THEE Renee (@PettyLupone) December 28, 2021

Ballads will be written about the Battle of Burger King https://t.co/TI1lsZNvrW — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) December 28, 2021

First they came for the Burger King, and I did not speak out — because I'm a New Yorker and why the fuck would I go to Burger King? https://t.co/OMzWmlAvF8 — Jason Fry (@jasoncfry) December 28, 2021