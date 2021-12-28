Burger King
Some Anti-Vaxxers Stormed An NYC Burger King To Protest Mandates For Some Reason, And Chaos (And Jokes) Ensued

In one of the weirdest (and greasiest) political protests yet, a group of maskless anti-vaxxers stormed a Burger King in New York City and refused to leave until they were served. The incident went down on Monday evening and resulted in all five of the anti-vaxxers getting arrested without getting a juicy Whopper thanks to the employees not giving into their demands, and instead, calling the cops.

Via the New York Post:

The mask-less protesters were filmed screaming at employees for refusing to serve them at the fast food restaurant in downtown Brooklyn around 7:30 p.m. Cops said they were called in after the group repeatedly refused to leave.

The Big Apple’s vaccine mandate requires people to show proof of vaccination in order to eat indoors. Footage of the ordeal showed people shouting “Shame on you” at cops as a bunch of the protesters were handcuffed.

Naturally, social media had a field day with this latest right-wing meltdown because, seriously, who storms a Burger King. There were also plenty of jokes about how these guys will willingly eat fast food, but won’t get the vaccine because they don’t know what’s in it. And to top things off, one of the protesters has apparently been connected to the January 6 Capitol riot thanks to this latest stunt. As to the point of all of this, who the heck knows? But the reactions are pretty darn funny.

