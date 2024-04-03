Anya Taylor-Joy looked like a queen on her wedding day, and her gambit to keep the ceremony a secret was (mostly) successful. The Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star confirmed her nuptials on Instagram this week, two years after she got hitched to Malcolm McRae, with a few photos from the big day.

“Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans. The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever. Happy second ( first ) anniversary my love… you’re the coolest,” Taylor-Joy wrote. She included a photo of two “anatomically correct heart cakes” and added, “Yes, I am the vampire Lestat,” the character played by Tom Cruise in Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire movie.

On Tuesday, actor and musician McRae also posted photos from the event on his own social media, writing: “I love you now and somehow I always have and somehow it will never end. Happy two year anniversary (yesterday), beautiful.” The couple hosted a larger wedding celebration for their friends in Venice last October. It had previously been speculated that this event was their wedding, but this is the first time the couple have revealed they actually got married in April 2022.

I’m hearing rumors that Black Phillip was the ring bearer, but nothing confirmed. You can see the photos here.

(Via BBC)