2024: a big year for Anya Taylor-Joy and sand. Following her surprise appearance in Dune: Part Two, the actress plays young Furiosa in director George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, a prequel to the masterpiece that is Mad Max: Fury Road. “As a child, my world was forever changed,” she says in the action-packed trailer above. “My mother was magnificent. Then he took it all from me.”

“He” is Warlord Dementus, played by Chris Hemsworth with some truly stunning facial hair (and a teddy bear around his neck). The trailer ends with a showdown between Furiosa and Dementus. Whoever wins, we, uh, also win.

Taylor-Joy replaced Charlize Theron as Furiosa, but there’s no animosity between the two actresses. “She’s been so classy and kind in letting me go and do it,” The Menu star said. “But I feel very lucky that, from the second I read the script, I just knew this person. I felt so fiercely protective over Furiosa, and fiercely protective of her interests

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga opens on May 24.