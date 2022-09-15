Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez snatched up her Republican colleague, Clay Higgins, for being “disrespectful” to a female witness during a House Oversight Committee. The witness, environmental lawyer Raya Salter, was pleading with Higgins to recognize that toxic petrochemicals are “killing Black people throughout Louisiana” and to “search your heart” to remedy the situation. Instead, Higgins berated Salter with a condescending lecture that would later put him in AOC‘s crosshairs.

“Everything you have, your clothes, your glasses, the car. You got her on your phone, the table you sit in the chair, the carpet under your feet. Everything you’ve got is petrochemical products. What would you do with that? Tell the world,” Higgins said to Salter who was taken aback by the statement. After later declaring that “the Lord gave us dominion over the planet and the creatures thereof,” Higgins ended the exchange by insulting Salter outright.

“You know what you got, young lady? You got a lot of noise, but you got no answers,” the Louisiana congressman said via Mediaite.

When it was AOC’s time to question Salter, she immediately got to work condemning Higgins’ remarks. “Men who treat women like that in public, I fear how they treat them in private,” AOC said. “We can be better than this.” The New York congressman then apologized to Salter for being subject to the worst “disrespect” that she’s ever seen on the HOC committee.

AOC: Men who treat women like that in public, I fear how they treat them in private… pic.twitter.com/Jji1V2XhT2 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 15, 2022

(Via Mediaite)