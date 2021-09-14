Getty Image
AOC Showed Up At The Met Gala With A Dress That Read ‘Tax The Rich,’ And People Lost It

by: Twitter

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is in the unusual position of being incredibly famous — in certain circles infamous — and a staunch, tireless crusader for progressive causes. Among her positions is that the working class deserves a working wage. And one way to achieve that, she’s argued, is to make the unimaginably wealthy pay their share of taxes. So while she showed up at the ultra-elite 2021 Met Gala, filled with the usual array of head-turning outfits, she did so while wearing a spectacular dress bearing a message some in attendance wouldn’t like.

The annual event, which was cancelled last year for obvious reasons, is arguably New York City’s premiere social event. It attracts the rich and/or famous: pop stars, actors, trust fund kids, society swans, and anonymous members of the glitterati. Some of those no doubt support AOC, at least in theory. But she wanted to make sure that her message got across.

And so a proud member of the Democratic Socialists of America showed up at a soiree where individual tickets start at $35,000 clad in a long white gown designed by Brother Vellies, bearing the words “Tax the rich” in purest red across her back. (She could have gone with “Eat the rich.”)

It seemed to be a dig at another dress, worn by pro-Trump singer Joy Villa at the 2019 Grammys, which had the same idea but with the words “Build the wall.”

A lot of people found it badass.

Some imagined the reactions she got from some in attendance.

Others wondered if AOC would run into the wife of one of the richest people in the world.

AOC wasn’t the only one present with a message embroidered on their frock.

(Via The New York Post)

