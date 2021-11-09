Over the weekend, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) shared a violent and utterly bizarre video on social media that depicts himself killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). “Any anime fans out there?” he tweeted, along with an altered version of the opening to popular Japanese series Attack on Titan, which was re-named to Attack on Immigrants.

Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene, naturally, make cameos.

As the clip continues, controversial representative Gosar can be seen darting across a European-style city alongside House lawmakers Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). Gosar — in the place of main character Eren Yaeger — circles around a giant with Ocasio-Cortez’s face photoshopped on before the anime character launches into the air and comes down, slicing the back of the giant’s neck, killing it.

Ocasio-Cortez, who feared she was going to be actually killed on January 6th, replied to the tweet on Monday. “So while I was en route to Glasgow, a creepy member I work with who fundraises for Neo-Nazi groups shared a fantasy video of him killing me And he’ll face no consequences bc @GOPLeader cheers him on with excuses. Fun Monday! Well, back to work bc institutions don’t protect woc,” she tweeted.

AOC called Gosar (who voted to overturn the 2020 election) a “collection of wet toothpicks” and added that “white supremacy is for extremely fragile people &sad men like him, whose self concept relies on the myth that he was born superior because deep down he knows he couldn’t open a pickle jar or read a whole book by himself.” She also listed the times when she’s been harassed by members of the GOP at work.

“Remember when Yoho accosted me on the the Capitol and called me a f—ing b—. Remember when Greene ran after me a few months ago screaming and reaching. Remember when she stalked my office the 1st time w/ insurrectionists & ppl locked inside. All at my job & nothing ever happens,” she wrote.

The video is still active on Gosar’s account, although with a warning from Twitter: “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about hateful conduct. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

So while I was en route to Glasgow, a creepy member I work with who fundraises for Neo-Nazi groups shared a fantasy video of him killing me And he’ll face no consequences bc @GOPLeader cheers him on with excuses. Fun Monday! Well, back to work bc institutions don’t protect woc https://t.co/XRnMAKsnNO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 9, 2021

Remember when Yoho accosted me on the the Capitol and called me a f—ing b— Remember when Greene ran after me a few months ago screaming and reaching Remember when she stalked my office the 1st time w/ insurrectionists & ppl locked inside All at my job 🙃 & nothing ever happens — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 9, 2021