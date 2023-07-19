Remember when Matt Gaetz was investigated by the feds over his alleged ties to a sex trafficking ring? Earlier this year, after over two years of probing, the Justice Department declared he wouldn’t be charged for any potential wrongdoing. But not everyone has forgotten about the ordeal, as one of his usual sparring partners revealed.

On Wednesday, the GOP’s House Oversight Committee held a beyond chaotic hearing about alleged obstruction in the IRS’ investigation of Hunter Biden. By far the craziest thing that happened involved Marjorie Taylor Greene, who straight-up held up dick pics of the president’s son. On a far more tasteful note, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez brought up the aforementioned Gaetz investigation.

At one point during the hearing, Greene asked IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler if Hunter had broken the law by paying for a ticket for an alleged prostitute he asked to visit him. Ziegler said yes, because it’s technically prostitution.

Later came Ocasio-Cortez’s turn to question Ziegler and the other whistleblower. She decided to make it about alleged GOP hypocrisy.

Rep. @AOC (D-NY) seems to call out Rep. Gaetz (R-FL) after Rep. Greene (R-GA) held up naked pictures of Hunter Biden: “If the gentlelady from Georgia wanted to follow evidence, we should also take a look at, hypothetically… sex trafficking charges against a 17-year-old girl…” pic.twitter.com/dhkwsP2oMK — The Recount (@therecount) July 19, 2023

“If the gentle lady from Georgia wanted to follow evidence, we should also take a look at hypothetically, a case where sex trafficking charges against a 17-year-old girl potentially…” she asked before being cut off, her time having expired.

Though Ocasio-Cortez didn’t name who she was referencing, it was pretty clear who she meant.

The Department of Justice began their investigation into Gaetz in late 2020 after he was accused of paying for sex, including with a minor he had allegedly paid to travel with him. Through it all he maintained his innocence. He even got married to someone who wound up hating the Barbie movie. Ultimately no charges were filed.

