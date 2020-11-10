Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not the president (yet?). But many of her Republican colleagues, including Senator John Thune (R-South Dakota), bizarrely seem to think she’s more “all-commandingly powerful” than the entire presidential line of succession, combined.

“There was note a blue wave. There wasn’t even a blue ripple,” Thune, who was recently re-elected to Senate Republican Whip, said during a press conference about last week’s election on Tuesday. “I think the election results made it clear that a lot of what the Democrats, pollsters, folks in the media were suggesting was going to happen did not happen at all. Secondly, it was a rejection of the far-left Schumer, Pelosi, AOC agenda.”

First off, as Ocasio-Cortez has made abundantly clear, her constituents and supporters can call her AOC, but “government colleagues referring to each other in a public or professional context (aka who don’t know me like that) should refer to their peers as ‘Congresswoman,’ ‘Representative,’ etc. Basic respect 101.” Also, even one-fourth of the Squad thinks Thune is overstating her power. “If I were actually as all-commandingly powerful as Republicans say I am, everybody in this country would have guaranteed healthcare by now,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. She then paraphrased Julia Roberts’ famous line from the 1999 romantic comedy Notting Hill: “Alas, I’m just a first term Congresswoman, standing in front of a government, asking it to love working people.”

If I were actually as all-commandingly powerful as Republicans say I am, everybody in this country would have guaranteed healthcare by now. https://t.co/R2bHiMP4Rs — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 10, 2020

Alas, I’m just a first term Congresswoman, standing in front of a government, asking it to love working people — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 10, 2020

It was a brief stop to Notting Hill on the way to Capitol Hill.