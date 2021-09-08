You’re probably well aware by now that Texas enacted an oppressive new abortion law that not outlaws the (medical) practice at six weeks, and that’s not all. The law also allows any private citizen to sue someone (including doctors or anyone who even gives a patient a ride to a clinic) who assists a woman in getting an abortion. It’s scary stuff and a law that will disproportionally affect those women without the financial resources to head elsewhere to secure an abortion. And if one looks at the room full of white dudes who were present when Gov. Greg Abbott signed this thing into law, hoo boy.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (who has revealed herself to be a sexual assault survivor) saw straight through the bullsh*t of Abbott announcing that he planned to quickly round up all the rapists in the state of Texas, as well as his claim that six weeks is plenty of time for a woman to secure an abortion. During a discussion with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, AOC had no patience for Abbott’s clear misunderstanding of how the female anatomy works: “He speaks from such a place of deep ignorance, and it’s not just ignorance. It’s ignorance that’s hurting people.” That was only the beginning.

"He speaks from such a place of deep ignorance, and it's not just ignorance. It's ignorance that's hurting people." Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slams Texas's GOP Gov. Abbott for defending the state's abortion law by saying he's working to "eliminate all rapists." pic.twitter.com/lAGG731QGP — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) September 8, 2021

“I don’t know if he is familiar with a menstruating person’s body,” AOC said while laying the truth bare. “In fact, I do know that he’s not familiar with a female or menstruating person’s body because if he did he would know that you don’t have six weeks… In case no one has informed him before in his life, six weeks pregnant means two weeks late for your period.”

And it’s not even as simple the sheer math of the situation. AOC added that it’s quite normal, actually, for a period to run a few weeks late, which “can happen if you’re stressed, if your diet changes, or for really no reason at all.” So it is definitely not uncommon for a woman to not realize that she’s already six weeks pregnant. Not only that, but one actually cannot get an abortion until at least five weeks of pregnancy, so that only really gives a woman a week to get an abortion, and that’s if she immediately realizes that her late period is due to pregnancy.

AOC wasn’t done yet. She had some harsh truth to deliver about Abbott’s claims that he’ll handily round up rapists. “These aren’t just predators that are walking around the streets at night.” Rather, AOC pointed out that these are often relatives, family friends, teachers, and so on. “And when something like that happens it takes a very long time first of all for any victim to come forward,” let alone before six weeks into a pregnancy.

This Twitter reply to the CNN clip really says it all when it comes to Texas’ love of gun rights and absence of women’s rights.