Kris Jenner, you’ve done it again.

If the chaos happening on our Twitter timelines is anything to judge by, Kylie Jenner’s momager has been working her a** off to put to bed rumors that her youngest daughter and Mr. Tumnus impersonator, Timothee Chalamet have broken up. Let us clear things up for everyone whose knee-jerk reaction to this news is: They were dating?

Chalamet and Jenner have been casually dating since late last year. Some outlets reported their romance started during a winter trip to Aspen, others alleged they began hanging out after attending Paris Fashion Week in January. Either way, the pair have been linked for months — long enough for Jenner’s ex (and father to her two children) Travis Scott to diss the Willy Wonka star on his new album. But a recent report from Life & Style alleged that Chalamet had dumped The Kardashians star, leaving her heartbroken.

“She’s telling people that things between them naturally fizzled out because they’re both busy and traveling,” an insider allegedly told the magazine. “But friends are whispering that Kylie got dumped.”

The report also claimed Chalamet was simply using his relationship with Jenner to drum up publicity for his latest movie which sounded suss to say the least. Enter TMZ, who countered Life & Style’s breaking break-up news with some insider-provided info of their own. According to the site, Chalamet and Jenner are still together despite not being seen hanging out in public for some time.

“Our sources say everything is cool between the two, they’re still an item, and ‘any reports that say otherwise are false.’ One source warned fans, ‘not to believe everything they read,'” TMZ reported. Neither Jenner nor Chalamet has publicly commented on the breakup rumors as of yet but, then again, if they’re completely fabricated, they likely won’t.