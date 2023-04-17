So It Looks Like Kylie Jenner And Timothee Chalamet Might Be Dating!

Of all of the potential celebrity pairings, we did not have this budding Hollywood romance on our 2023 Bingo card. Then again, we also forgot the saying, “The devil works hard but Kris Jenner works harder.”

According to multiple outlets Kylie Jenner, 25, and actor Timothee Chalamet, 27, are casually dating. The popular celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi first sparked rumors of the potential match earlier this month with fans anonymously confirming the news, saying the pair have been hanging out and “getting to know each other” for the past few months. One tipster alleged that Chalamet attended Jenner’s winter getaway in Aspen. Another claimed they’ve been together since Paris Fashion Week, which took place in January of this year.

Last week, TMZ added credibility to the rumors, reporting that Jenner’s Range Rover was spotted at Chalamet’s Beverly Hills home on Thursday afternoon, supporting another fan theory that the two plan to attend Coachella together. This all comes after the pair were supposedly in attendance at a dinner with Jenner’s sister, Kendall, and her rumored boyfriend, rapper Bad Bunny.

Naturally, the news that sweet Little Timmy T might one day feature on an episode of The Kardashians has fans in their feels.

live reaction of me reading the timothée chalamet and kylie jenner news pic.twitter.com/snRlSP7EMs — line (@liIyvogue) April 14, 2023

finding out Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are dating was shocking sure but finding out Kylie Jenner is two years younger than Timothée Chalamet was wow pic.twitter.com/JYeHFSHCFl — T (@trinawatters) April 8, 2023

timothee chalamet and kylie jenner? pic.twitter.com/Z8rXIpi88R — the final scorpio 💌 (succession spoilers) (@girlbosskenroy) April 6, 2023

i wonder what timothée chalamet and kylie jenner talk about — alina 寧 (@loversinfilm) April 14, 2023

kylie jenner and timothee chalamet dating feels the same as when two people from your high school that never interacted start dating like 6 years after graduation — jodie (@jodieegrace) April 6, 2023

Timothée Chalamet hanging out with Kylie Jenner and her two kids pic.twitter.com/Lz54AyEG94 — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) April 6, 2023

too many articles about timothee and kylie and not enough pictures. your work is getting real sloppy and lazy. get back to the drawing board @KrisJenner — dominique☼ (@saokodomi) April 17, 2023

Jenner has been in an on-off relationship with rapper Travis Scott since 2017. The pair have two children together. Meanwhile, Chalamet has been linked most recently to Lily-Rose Depp, who he dated for over a year until the couple called it quits in 2020.

