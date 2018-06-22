Seth Rogen Is Over Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson’s Too-Cute Relationship

In a short amount of time (not a judgment!), Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have gone from breaking up with their significant others (in her case: rapper Mac Miller; in his: Larry David’s daughter, Cazzie) to dating to attending Hogwarts to matching tattoos and moving in together to putting a ring on it. The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer and SNL breakout are engaged, which anyone who has recently looked at their Instagram accounts knows all too well. Davidson hinted at the engagement on social media (“u know what you’d dream it be like? it’s better than that”) before making it official on The Tonight Show.

“I feel like I won a contest. So sick,” he told host Jimmy Fallon, adding, “It’s f*cking lit.” Seth Rogen does not share his excitement. In response to Davidson posting a picture on Instagram of Grande in lingerie (“what the actual f*ck”), the Sausage Party star wrote, “Guys seriously.” Rogen is having none of the couple’s we-just-got-engaged-and-everything-is-flirty-and-emojis phase.

@sethrogen, the voice of the people. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

Rather than toning down the sickly sweet romance, Davidson replied, “When ur getting married to the hottest girl in the world you tell me how you’d act.” I was fine with Grandson (they really need a better couples nickname than that), right up until that comment. We’re with you, Seth.

what the actual fuck 😍

A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on

(Via Instagram)

