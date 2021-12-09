Though it might seem like it’s been a while since we’ve heard much about Armie Hammer following his high-speed fall from grace, the LAPD and its sex crimes division have been hard at work investigating the various criminal claims made against the actor since all the way back in March of this year. But TMZ is reporting that it’s unlikely he’ll face any rape charges for one of the most serious allegations made against him.

In March, a woman named Effie came forward to publicly accuse Hammer of viciously raping her. The alleged victim held a press conference alongside her attorney, Gloria Allred, where she described the 2017 incident, saying:

“On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles. During which he repeatedly slapped my head against a wall bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent.”

But after a nine-month-long investigation, TMZ is being told by sources close to the case that while the investigators’ findings are being sent to the DA, it’s unlikely Hammer will face any charges. The site writes that “the case isn’t strong, and will probably not result in any charges being filed against Armie. It’s unclear if the reason behind that is a lack of credibility of potential witnesses or a lack of particular evidence backing up the claims. In any case … the D.A.’s office will have final say over the matter.”

Since the allegations first surfaced, Hammer—who was also accused of having cannibalistic fantasies—has maintained his innocence. In March, The Hollywood Reporter shared a statement by Hammer’s lawyer, which characterized the lawsuit as an “attention-seeking and ill-advised legal bid” and said that:

“From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie]—and every other sexual partner of his for that matter—have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory.”

