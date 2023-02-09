Call Me by Your Name star Armie Hammer’s career took a swift public nosedive in late 2020 upon the release of alleged Instagram DMs regarding his alleged cannibal fantasies and sex life. This led him to lash out about what he called the “bullsh*t” controversy while also dropping out of Shotgun Wedding. Since that time, Hammer has (seriously) embarked upon a career of selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands. Years later, he’s the butt of film festival jokes, and that hasn’t quelled the accusations.

This week, a woman who alleged that Hammer “violently” raped her has also accused the (former) actor of attempting to “shut me up,” and now, we’re hearing from someone who hasn’t spoken (too) publicly about this matter yet. Hammer’s ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, who was previously reported to have leaked stories about Hammer’s affairs, is now stepping into full public view. In an interview with ELLE, Chambers revealed that Hammer truly was “the worst” at the beginning of the pandemic. He chose to ditch their family, which was apparently the “nail in the coffin” after his infidelities. This was before the cannibalism controversy surfaced, and Chambers revealed that she found out about this stuff at the same time as the general public:

At first, the public response was tittering, but as more allegations surfaced, it seemed like this wasn’t just a case of celebrity kink-shaming. Hammer was being accused by multiple women of emotional manipulation. “I was learning things as the public was,” Chambers says. “I was like, ‘There are no words. What the f*ck?'” As Chambers tried to piece together her ex’s secret sex life in realtime, her sister Catherine says his accusers were in her DMs asking questions she didn’t have answers to. “It was all still so new to her,” Catherine says. “She put on her support hat to be there for these women who had gone through terrible, terrible situations that were brought on by her former husband, but Elizabeth chose to be there for them rather than for herself first. She listened to horrible, deep, dark details regardless of what it meant for her own life.”

Before this controversy cracked open, Hammer had gone on record as with British GQ about how pandemic quarantine left him feeling “caught in a snare” and wanting to “chew his own foot off.” Little did the public (or Elizabeth Chambers) realize at the time that Hammer would soon be subject to accusations that he “wanted to cut off” a woman’s toe and carry it around with him like a secret trophy. Yikes.

