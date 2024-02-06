From the second it became clear that the Kansas City Chiefs were headed to the Super Bowl, conspiracy theories started spreading like wildfire that the NFL “rigged” the whole season so that Taylor Swift would have no choice but to appear at the big game to support Travis Kelce, thus boosting ratings.

However, right-wing nuts took this even further by alleging that, actually, it was Joe Biden and the CIA who orchestrated Swift’s presence at the big game so she can endorse Biden and turn the Super Bowl audience against Trump. The situation has been pretty ridiculous and a field day for late night comedians. Now, Arnold Schwarzenegger is getting in on the act.

While promoting his new Super Bowl commercial State Farm, the Terminator did not hold back his thoughts on the MAGA hordes spreading conspiracy theories about Swift.

Via Variety:

“Remember, everything is a plant,” the former Republican governor of California said, laughing. “COVID was a plant. The vaccine was the plant. Of course, she’s also a plant and the team that wins is a plant. There are agents everywhere. The CIA is operating everything. I can see it very clearly how everything is a plant. It’s entertaining.”

As Variety notes, Schwarzenegger has no qualms being blunt about Donald Trump who he’s called the “worst president ever” and flat-out referred to January 6 protestors as “Nazis.” In a nutshell, Arnold has the entire MAGA movement pegged.

“It doesn’t surprise me,” Schwarzenegger said of the Swift conspiracy theories that have sent the right-wing manosphere into a tizzy.

(Via Variety)