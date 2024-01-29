Have you heard the one about how Taylor Swift and the Deep State are teaming up to rig the Super Bowl so Joe Biden wins re-election? It’s a real conspiracy theory, touted by arguably the most annoying former GOP presidential candidate. But one thing could actually happen: Swift could inspire legions of Swifties to vote Democrat in November. That might not be enough to trigger a landslide, but it still chills one Fox News contributor to their core.

Fox News guest Charly Arnolt: “It is so scary! There’s a recent poll, 1/5 of Taylor Swift fans said they would back whatever candidate she endorsed… please don’t believe everything Taylor Swift says. We’re begging you!” pic.twitter.com/KeQ4TJP7kF — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 29, 2024

On Monday Fox News host Martha MacCallum brought on Outkick host Charly Arnolt, who last year got in a tizzy over Disney casting a non-white actress to play Snow White — you know, despite her name. This time Arnolt was, as many on the right weirdly are right now, up in arms over Time’s 2023 Person of the Year, especially since her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is going to the Super Bowl.

Noting grimly that Swift endorsed Biden in 2020, Arnolt said she’s so worried about her boyfriend going to the Super Bowl that she was rooting for the Baltimore Ravens to beat the Chiefs, “just because we have had enough of Taylor Swift for now.”

Alas, the Ravens lost and Swift’s boyfriend is going to the Super Bowl. But all is not lost. Arnolt noted that there’s an online poll “begging people to become 9ers fans for the next two weeks, just so it doesn’t raise Travis Kelcie aka Mr. Phizer’s star power along with, of course, Taylor Swift.”

Nevermind that it’s probably not possible for Swift to become any more famous than she is already. But that’s what so freezes Arnolt’s blood.

“It is so scary! There’s a recent poll: 1/5th of Taylor Swift fans said they would back whatever candidate she endorsed,” Arnolt warned viewers. She allowed that a good chunk of her fanbase are “15-year-old girls who can’t vote anyways” and that “a lot of the others are liberal women who would support the DNC no matter what.

“But,” Arnolt prophesized, “there’s a lot of other people who need to be careful, because she doesn’t do what she says. For example, the other day, yesterday, she flew private from New York City to Baltimore. Yet she constantly talks about climate change.”

Arnolt asked anyone watching her to “please don’t believe everything Taylor Swift says. We’re all begging you.”

And so continues the right’s bizarre war on someone whose fanbase is not only gargantuan but militant against anyone who dares besmirch her, be they Golden Globes hosts or, possibly, Fox News regulars. Besides, what better way to lock down the youth vote than to the most popular celebrity under 35.