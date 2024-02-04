Last week the conspiracy theory-loving wackos in MAGA hatched some next level nonsense: Taylor Swift is conspiring with the “deep state” to rig the Super Bowl and then somehow get Joe Biden re-elected. Makes sense, right? Or does it? MAGA’s latest doozy earned them a whole new level of mockery (while all but ensuring the GOP has lost the youth vote forever). Sure enough, SNL on Saturday gave this one prime real estate on Weekend Update.

After describing the Swift theory, co-anchor Colin Jost simply marveled at the sheer breadth of hate among the Trump crowd, which sounds exhausting.

“Man, MAGA people have so many enemies to keep track of,” Jost said. “You have to hate the NFL, Taylor Swift, Bud Light, Disney, Kristen Stewart for some reason, electric stoves, windmills, the concept of rainbows, and the green M&M.”

Jost then added, “And you have to think that everybody in the government is a secret pedophile except for this guy dancing with Jeffrey Epstein.” Who was “this guy”? Of course it was the famous clip of a beaming Donald Trump dancing with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

“I mean, isn’t that the happiest you’ve ever seen Trump?” Jost noted. “He’s dancing like nobody is checking IDs.”

Elsewhere during the latest Weekend Update, Jost and Michael Che also dug in on Joe Biden, whose support among Black voters has slipped. “It’s getting so bad he now only has support from Obama’s white half,” Che joked.

You can watch Weekend Update in the video above.