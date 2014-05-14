‘Arrow’ Liveblog: Starling City Burns In The Second Season Finale

Starling City is pretty much screwed. There are five people who have to clean up an army of Deathstrokes, or come dawn the city’s going to be bombed flat by A.R.G.U.S. But they have to keep Slade from doing it first. Oh, and Laurel’s still alive. But hey, where there’s light, there’s hope, in the Arrow season finale.



A quick recap of where we are.

Thea may or may not have shot Malcolm in the face.

Roy has been injected with the S.T.A.R. Labs cure, which will work since that’s pretty much the only way out for the team.

Sebastian Blood is dead, so we hope Starling City has a backup mayor.

Quentin has gotten his old job back, just in time to lead the SCPD against an army of Deathstrokes. Nice knowing ya, Quentin.

And on Flashback Island, Slade has captured both Sara and Ollie, and it’s pretty clear Slade’s getting an arrow to the eye.

Also, there’s going to be a LOT of guest stars in this one. Black Canary’s lover, Nyssa Al Ghul, comes and brings mooks to kill Deathstrokes; at the very least Deadshot shows up and probably brings some of the Suicide Squad with him; and we’re guessing Malcolm isn’t done yet. Hey, look, a preview!

Also, there’s pictorial evidence that Slade crosses a line that no one, ever, should cross:

That monster. The shenanigans begin at 8pm EST: Join us, won’t you?