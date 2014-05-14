‘Arrow’ Liveblog: Starling City Burns In The Second Season Finale

Starling City is pretty much screwed. There are five people who have to clean up an army of Deathstrokes, or come dawn the city’s going to be bombed flat by A.R.G.U.S. But they have to keep Slade from doing it first. Oh, and Laurel’s still alive. But hey, where there’s light, there’s hope, in the Arrow season finale.
A quick recap of where we are.
- Thea may or may not have shot Malcolm in the face.
- Roy has been injected with the S.T.A.R. Labs cure, which will work since that’s pretty much the only way out for the team.
- Sebastian Blood is dead, so we hope Starling City has a backup mayor.
- Quentin has gotten his old job back, just in time to lead the SCPD against an army of Deathstrokes. Nice knowing ya, Quentin.
- And on Flashback Island, Slade has captured both Sara and Ollie, and it’s pretty clear Slade’s getting an arrow to the eye.
Also, there’s going to be a LOT of guest stars in this one. Black Canary’s lover, Nyssa Al Ghul, comes and brings mooks to kill Deathstrokes; at the very least Deadshot shows up and probably brings some of the Suicide Squad with him; and we’re guessing Malcolm isn’t done yet. Hey, look, a preview!
Also, there’s pictorial evidence that Slade crosses a line that no one, ever, should cross:
That monster. The shenanigans begin at 8pm EST: Join us, won’t you?
I hated that finale. Sara leaving is just plain stupid. Laurel should have died, ARGUS is dumb, Roy is, well Roy… That fight in the tunnel was plain idiotic… They have bows and arrows, yet decide to engage the roid monsters in hand to hand? WHAT???? and Ravager dies with one arrow? Come on, they sure do know how to nerf the mirakuru to suit the narrative…. Worst episode of the series so far.
Apparently The Flash is a Weeping Angel. #Don’tBlink
All I want for season 3 is continuing the trend of hiring Spartacus alum.
Great finale btw.
But seriously, what did Roy think was important enough that Thea was gonna pack for him? Did he think he was gonna come home and she was gonna be standing in the doorway with a plastic walmart bag with a box of half eaten poptarts, his toothbrush and some underwear?
His hoodies?
Fantastic end to a fantastic season.
Dan, thank you for hosting these liveblogs. And thanks to everyone who comes back weekly. It makes a great show even better.
Absolutely. This is the one show I watch a week that I strive to watch live, and it’s because of this. Bravo to Dan and all the participants.
I’m glad we’re done with Flashback Island, to be honest. It closes a lot of plot holes.
@NeoJadan Assuming his “island recovery” wasn’t an elaborate setup.
Well, he gets back to it eventually.
Agreed.
NEXT SEASON NIGHTWING!!!!
Now, The 100!…Nope, can’t make that work no matter how much I try.
What did he say about flying a plane. They cut out with a weather alert
Ollie apparently got the hell off the island two years in. And he was promptly recruited by Amanda Waller, who also happens to have been behind Eddie Fyers in season one.
What??? Hong Kong?
Another island
Well, that explains a lot.
WHAT AN IDIOT
I hope it ends with Ollie going for an interview for Wayne Enterprises… He needs a job
Ollie’s totally mayor of Starling next season.
Sick.
Do not break her hear Ollie
DAMMIT OLLIE
Thought Deathstroke was a Teen Titan villain?
Word. Most bad asses are.
Deathstroke is an everyone villain.
Do it! Do it! Do it! on the rocks… !!!!!
KISS HER OLLIE
I am thinking he needs a better cell
Where the smoke monster can’ get him.
Thanks to Dan for doing the liveblog!
Thea = Cold as ice
I have the strength to let you live. What?
It’s hard to not kill someone responsible for so much as Slade is, especially when Ollie is trying to go straight-shooter.
Is Slade in a square cell?
We need you to be a reoccuring villain because youre too much of a badass.
No… Stay… Come back.
Sisters make out…
Dad’s like “don’t get any ideas your mine!”
Dont worry, none of us are going to look for you.
I’m wondering now if Willa Holland is signed for next season.
Well he is not dead yet
Thea already has the leather superhero pants so I think she’s halfway there.
“I am never coming back.” Yeah right.
You’re better off, Roy.
QUENTIN NOOOOO
That came out of nowhere.
Nope
Wait WHAT?
I’m more wondering why his internal injuries suddenly chose now to strike.
Hate to say it…but I (maybe) called it?
So the boat blows up
He must be so proud of his daughter going off to be an assassin. it’s every parent’s dream.
and encouraging he sister to be a vigilante
I like how the police officer is just letting the assassins leave.
Put Laurel on the boat instead!
Deathstroke shoulda cut out his own eye… the one that looked away. And he rose back up with a full heart and killed Ollie.
NO!
5 minutes left, whos going to die?
TOLD YA!!!!!!
See ya Quentin.
Whoever wrote this scene.
No one died.
I am incredibly surprised.
Deathstroke is too awesome to kill off.
ZING!
30 seconds to Mars = FLASH
Game On! ….now let’s make out.
I wanted to see footage from the show, but Ill take what I can get.
Same here.
Unrelated post:
The Afleck batsuit is pretty bad ass.
Eh, I hate short ears on the cowl. It definitely has a Frank Miller vibe to it.
In terms of Flash, I love the costume, but I would’ve went with a brighter shade of red.
I don’t know what to think of that suit.
Holy shit!
I’ve seen worse.
[i926.photobucket.com]
Eh, it’s not garish. Really it matters that he runs really fast.
Looks like Affleck in Daredevil