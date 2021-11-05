Following a raid on two homes as part of a federal investigation into Ashley Biden‘s stolen diary, Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe has confirmed that the people targeted by the searches are a current and former employee of the conservative group. While Project Veritas did not publish Biden’s diary after it was stolen in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election, hand-written pages were made available on a different right-wing website, which claimed to know the location of the diary.

Via The New York Times:

[O’Keefe] said the group had recently received a grand jury subpoena and acknowledged that Project Veritas had been involved in discussions with sources about the diary. But he offered a lengthy defense of his group’s handling of the diary, saying that he and his colleagues had been operating as ethical journalists. “It appears the Southern District of New York now has journalists in their sights for the supposed crime of doing their jobs lawfully and honestly,” Mr. O’Keefe said, referring to federal prosecutors in Manhattan. “Our efforts were the stuff of responsible, ethical journalism and we are in no doubt that Project Veritas acted properly at each and every step.”

While the investigation into Ashley Biden’s diary is sure to spark criticism from Republican corners following the raid on two Project Veritas employees, the federal probe was actually started by the Trump administration in October 2020. Attorney General Bill Barr authorized the Department of Justice to begin investigating the diary after it was reported stolen by the Biden family.

(Via New York Times)