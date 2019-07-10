A Viral Video Of A Misogynist Rant At A Bagel Boss Draws Hilarious Comparisons To Actor Joe Pesci

News & Culture Writer
07.10.19

Warner Bros.

The first footage of a de-aged Joe Pesci in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming Netflix film The Irishman might be enough to break social media, but that’s not why the actor’s name was trending on Wednesday. Instead, the Goodfellas star’s name was making the rounds thanks to everyone cracking the same joke on Twitter about a viral video of a Long Island man’s misogynist rant against the female employees and customers at a Bagel Boss. If absolutely none of this makes sense, then watch the video below.

According to the video’s poster, the man seen in the video “was degrading almost all of the female staff as well as other patrons” with misogynistic remarks. Toward the end of the clip, a male customer confronted the man, asking him to “calm down.” This only seemed to escalate the situation, which ended in another customer tackling the ranter before he had a chance to lash out at anyone else.

