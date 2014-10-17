Barry Fights Himself In Our Exclusive Preview Of ‘The Flash’ #35

The Flash has spent the last few issues fighting himself. Literally. Barry Allen has returned from the future, and he’s not in good shape… and modern Barry will help him fix the Speed Force, whether he likes it or not.

Over the last few issues, we’ve learned Barry’s future is… not great. It turns out that his speed means he literally loses time; the faster he goes, the more time has passed when he slows down. Needless to say, not being there when the people in your life need you can mess with your head, and Future Barry is… not terribly stable. So it’s not good news he’s interacting with his past self, as this exclusive preview shows us: