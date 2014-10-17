Barry Fights Himself In Our Exclusive Preview Of ‘The Flash’ #35

#The Flash #DC Comics #Comics
Senior Contributor
10.17.14 4 Comments
The Flash has spent the last few issues fighting himself. Literally. Barry Allen has returned from the future, and he’s not in good shape… and modern Barry will help him fix the Speed Force, whether he likes it or not.

Over the last few issues, we’ve learned Barry’s future is… not great. It turns out that his speed means he literally loses time; the faster he goes, the more time has passed when he slows down. Needless to say, not being there when the people in your life need you can mess with your head, and Future Barry is… not terribly stable. So it’s not good news he’s interacting with his past self, as this exclusive preview shows us:

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Flash#DC Comics#Comics
TAGSComicsDC COMICSexclusivespreviewsThe Flash

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP