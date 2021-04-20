Ben Shapiro, conservative commentator and noted “WAP” critic, can always be counted on to say the wrong thing. The day Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd was one of them. While many were celebrating the rare case of a murderous cop being thrown in jail, Shapiro went trolling.

And we all know he would never have said this had the reverse verdict been reached https://t.co/3qD0SuktR4 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 20, 2021

The Daily Wire honcho took umbrage with Don Lemon’s response to the verdict, which found Chauvin guilty of all three charges that had been brought against him. “Justice has been served,” the CNN host said. Shapiro did not like that.

“And we all know he would never have said this had the reverse verdict been reached,” Shapiro tweeted.

Did Shapiro think Lemon — or really anyone — would say “justice has been served” if a cop who had been filmed killing an unarmed man as he gasped for breath and asked for his mom was acquitted? Apparently! Or something. Sometimes conservative pundits and lawmakers, like Jim Jordan, don’t think their tweets through.

But people were quick to point out Shapiro’s lack of logic. One response put it most succinctly: “almost like there’s a difference between a murderer going free and not.”

almost like there's a difference between a murderer going free and not. — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) April 20, 2021

Many agreed.

Yes it’s almost like a murderer being charged with murder is different from a murdered not being charged with murder. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 20, 2021

Ben Shapiro, the intellectual heavyweight on the right wing, struggling to understand why justice wouldn't have been served if the murderer went free. — Drew (@DR_ILL) April 20, 2021

Well, because the reverse verdict wouldn’t have been justice, Ben. It would have been approval for the state to execute suspects without due process. It’s not complicated. — Rob Anderson for Louisiana (@RobAnderson2018) April 20, 2021

Breaking: somebody would have said something different in the exact opposite situation. Destroyed with facts and logic! — Beau of The Fifth Column (@BeauTFC) April 20, 2021

Well yeah if the murderer had gone free he probably wouldn't think justice had been served good insight Ben — Wild Geerters (@classiclib3ral) April 20, 2021

Doctor: I am happy to say that the surgery was successful. Ben Shapiro: haha, i bet you wouldn't be saying that if the surgery was unsuccessful, would you? stupid lib! pic.twitter.com/ivZRScnAzW — KnowNothing (@KnowNothingTV) April 20, 2021

So Ben, you mean to suggest justice is not an objective thing, but whatever a jury decides either way? Sounds like moral relativism to me. By that logic, when the jury let Emmett Till's killers walk that was justice. Oh, and you were cool with OJ skippin' right? https://t.co/reRcONcpr1 — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) April 20, 2021

Others simply brought burns.

You are uninvited from Fortnite Fridays — connor (@ConnorEatsPants) April 20, 2021

You’re laughing? Ben Shapiro has to throw his wife in a pool to get her wet and you’re laughing? #DerekChauvinTrial pic.twitter.com/6p09h45IhK — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) April 20, 2021

Ben Shapiro is a small man in every way… pic.twitter.com/VzFqtuduSm — Philip DeFranco 👊🏻 (@PhillyD) April 20, 2021

ben shapiro opening twitter every day pic.twitter.com/VPZlj0DXKm — lukewarm 🌵 (@d1lfmaster) April 20, 2021

Some got the sense that Shapiro and other conservatives were angry that there wouldn’t be riots over an innocent verdict.

ben shapiro absolutely seething with rage that he can't post gloating tweets about how george floyd was justifiably murdered like he did with trayvon martin, revealing how much of a fucking sociopathic racist ghoul he really is pic.twitter.com/vwMjE5PbqF — ☀️👀 (@zei_squirrel) April 20, 2021

And others threw Shapiro’s catchphrase — the one he’s long had as his pinned tweet — back in his face.