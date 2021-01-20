On Wednesday, after months of turmoil involving election-related conspiracy theories and even a failed MAGA coup, Joe Biden was finally inaugurated as America’s 45th president. It was a big day, with big milestones (the nation’s first female/black/Asian vice president!), lots of big stars (Lady Gaga! The New Radicals!), to say nothing of the big “malarkey” guy himself. But if you followed it all on social media, you came away with one major conclusion: the day was stolen by Bernie Sanders. And all he did was sit in a fold-out chair with tiny mittens looking vaguely grumpy and cold.

Sanders — who was the last presidential candidate to drop out before Biden nabbed the ticket — joined the throngs in D.C., which was big on fellow politicians and celebrities but short on regular citizens, for obvious reasons. The Vermont senator, whose policies lean towards the socialist side of things, may not be president but he does have a sweet new gig: He’s the new chair of the Senate Budget Committee, meaning he’ll be overseeing how much money goes to Americans struggling during the pandemic.

But for now, his job is being a meme celebrity. Soon Sanders was being Photoshopped into movies.

Bernie Sanders is always my favorite meme. pic.twitter.com/T4WMdW3bJN — Trevor Pitt (@Trevor_Pitt) January 20, 2021

And TV shows.

I feel like I know him but sometimes my arms bend sideways. pic.twitter.com/tn9X4id7uY — jds (@jamesdavidsaul) January 20, 2021

Full disclosure this one may be photoshoped pic.twitter.com/iJpA0alYpa — Star Trek Minus Context (@NoContextTrek) January 20, 2021

you were very clearly not on a break, ross pic.twitter.com/bbvu811mII — Alex Friedman (@kosherhotdogz) January 20, 2021

And album covers.

Who did this one?! Lmao pic.twitter.com/nt4nWNIhW5 — Domino's Pizza (@TheFlirtBot) January 20, 2021

And other miscellaneous things.

Me in the Upper Deck at Shea in late September watching the Mets finish up another 72-90 season. pic.twitter.com/JStrkVJrQw — Good Fundies Brian (@OmarMinayaFan) January 20, 2021

thanks for the help Bernie pic.twitter.com/sEt1d8Wgji — Squarepainter (@Squarepainter) January 20, 2021

I made this Bernie sitting meme to contribute to the cause pic.twitter.com/kvHADLRFJI — DJ-KIMchi (@djjkim) January 20, 2021

All ages show. Have fun kids. Watch out for tha bathroom it needs a little cleaning to be perfectly honest with you pic.twitter.com/PIwX3bI2JD — Clayton Cubitt (@claytoncubitt) January 20, 2021

The best Bernie Sanders Inauguration meme pic.twitter.com/VSn8gtryY4 — UGene🐝 (@EugeneGlukh) January 20, 2021

NYC Instagram is so quick pic.twitter.com/Br6TarGXXb — Rania Said (@rania_tn) January 20, 2021

Will Bernie see any of this? Does he know he’s being memed? Probably not! He’s a busy and serious man, and he probably won’t enjoy some young aide explaining to him that he’s been photoshopped into Uncut Gems or the cover for Steely Dan’s Pretzel Logic. But everyone else enjoyed it, and that’s what counts.