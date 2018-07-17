The New ‘Aquaman’ Poster Has Been Vastly Improved By Internet Jokers

Home is calling. #Aquaman – in theaters December 21. Watch the new trailer this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/ZTvO6qTxap — Aquaman Movie (@aquamanmovie) July 16, 2018

Aquaman opens December 21st, so rumors about when the first trailer would drop have been swirling for awhile. Now we know from director James Wan that the trailer will play at San Diego Comic-Con this Saturday. Wan also debuted the film’s poster, seen above.

The poster features a shirtless Jason Momoa (yes, good) and a plethora of sea life. Aquaman’s squad is comprised mostly of sharks and orca, but there’s also a sea turtle near the lower right side. Why’s the turtle there? Good luck fighting whatever battle Aquaman is calling you to, sea turtle. Slap Aquaman’s evil brother Orm with your fins as hard as you can. Flap flap flap. Go you.

Anyway, people on Twitter quickly reacted to the new poster with jokes and photoshops. Some people thought the tagline — “Home is calling” — could be improved: