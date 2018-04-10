Twitter Users Put A Sarcastic Spin On The Saying, ‘If You Don’t Love Me At My Worst…’

Entertainment Editor
04.10.18

“If you don’t love me at my worst, then you don’t deserve me at my best” is a phrase you’ve probably seen on the Facebook wall of your most insufferable relative, whose insufferability is so ubiquitous that you can’t tell the difference between their worst and their best anyway. That stock phrase has taken on a new meaning over the past week, as Twitter users have decided to do their own ironic take on the sentiment.

Although many funny ones can’t be embedded here (like this one and this one), we’ve put together thirty examplars of the form. Along with the Twin Peaks reference shared by Kyle MacLachlan above, there were more references to Twin Peaks and other memorable TV shows:

