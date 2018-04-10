if you then you don't

don't love deserve

me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/uCUNL3T1um — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) April 6, 2018

“If you don’t love me at my worst, then you don’t deserve me at my best” is a phrase you’ve probably seen on the Facebook wall of your most insufferable relative, whose insufferability is so ubiquitous that you can’t tell the difference between their worst and their best anyway. That stock phrase has taken on a new meaning over the past week, as Twitter users have decided to do their own ironic take on the sentiment.

Although many funny ones can’t be embedded here (like this one and this one), we’ve put together thirty examplars of the form. Along with the Twin Peaks reference shared by Kyle MacLachlan above, there were more references to Twin Peaks and other memorable TV shows:

t’nod uoy neht uoy fi

evresed evol t’nod

ym ta em ym ta em pic.twitter.com/3rErPtWhgG — Minovsky (@MinovskyArticle) April 9, 2018

if you then you

don’t love don’t deserve

me at my me at my pic.twitter.com/cvCP44xJse — Dap Lajoie (@mtorino75) April 4, 2018

if you can’t then you don’t

handle me deserve me

at my at my pic.twitter.com/XWDScTk2P9 — k (@whereskayleigh) April 4, 2018