A New Biden Policy Makes It Possible For Women To Get The Abortion Pill Via Mail And Telehealth

The Biden administration continues to roll back Trump-era restrictions and their latest reversal addresses the very real concerns surrounding women’s healthcare during the pandemic. On Monday, Biden’s team announced they were instituting a temporary FDA policy that would allow patients to be prescribed and sent abortion medication without the need for an in-person doctor visit. Patients now seeking an abortion can make telehealth appointments with their doctor and have the pill delivered via mail. The new policy directly contradicts a Trump policy meant to curb women’s access to safe abortion methods by requiring patients to pick up the pills in person — something that’s become increasingly dangerous during the pandemic.

Food and Drug Administration acting commissioner Janet Woodcock sent a letter to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists describing the administration’s decision, citing multiple studies that prove that the pill known as mifepristone poses little risk to women who choose to forego an in-person visit. In fact, the abortion pill is one of the safer, more popular ways patients early in their pregnancy choose to terminate. Still, the decision has been predictably met by “pro-life” groups claiming the new policy will end up causing a “catastrophic loss of life by mail.”

As always, people are pretty split on the decision:

But maybe, and we’re just spitballing here, the best thing to do if you aren’t a woman considering getting an abortion, you could just not with any unsolicited opinions?

