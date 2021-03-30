Looks like the Bidens’ dog, Major, is still having a rough time adjusting to life in the White House. The presidential pooch has reportedly been involved in another biting incident that has been confirmed by First Lady Jill Biden’s press secretary. While Major’s first incident involved a Secret Service member, this time the three-year-old rescue pup got a hold of an employee from the National Parks Service who was working on the South Lawn on Monday. Via CNN:

The employee was working at the time and needed to stop in order to receive treatment from the White House medical unit. Asked about this latest episode, first lady Jill Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa told CNN: “Yes, Major nipped someone on a walk. Out of an abundance of caution, the individual was seen by WHMU and then returned to work.”

According to NPR, Major had just returned to the White House after undergoing a two-week remedial training program in Delaware after the first biting incident. The Bidens had rescued the energetic German Shepherd back in 2018, and the furry guy is still getting used to life at his new home. Major has “been known to display agitated behavior on multiple occasions, including jumping, barking, and ‘charging’ at staff and security,” CNN reported earlier in the month.

However, Major has some animal-loving fans out there who have been quick to defend the Biden’s youngest pup on social media after news of the latest biting incident broke on Tuesday:

a lot of people on here acting judgmental of Major Biden biting people like they wouldn't bite people all the time if they lived in the white house — Erin Zero Republicans Ryan (@morninggloria) March 30, 2021

Ugh, we already used so many of our best dog puns on the first round of Major Biden stories!! Time to dig deep here…. — Julie Pace (@jpaceDC) March 30, 2021

Major Biden is innocent. What the dog shaming media won’t tell you is that Major was training for his one on one Oval Office meeting with Senator Joe Manchin to discuss the filibuster. 😈 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Hannity’s gonna Hannity…

MAJOR DANGER: Biden’s Dog Involved in ANOTHER ‘Biting Incident’, Medical Attention Required https://t.co/Hbyka65Jj9 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) March 30, 2021

(Via CNN)