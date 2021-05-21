Like Senator Bernie Sanders before him, President Joe Biden wants young people to get lucky.

No seriously. The Biden administration’s latest strategy to get as many Americans vaccinated as possible now includes dating apps like Tinder and Bumble promoting vaccinated matches. On Friday, Biden’s press team sent out a memo detailing their latest rollout plan, explaining how hookup apps including Tinder, Bumble, Hinge, Match, OkCupid, BLK, Chispa, Plenty of Fish, and more are working with the White House COVID Team to get younger generations to swipe left on vaccine hesitancy by altering algorithms to favor vaccinated singles and allowing users to add stickers, badges, etc to prove they’ve gotten their shot.

“In support of President Biden’s goal of getting 70 percent of adults at least one shot by July 4, the largest dating apps in America will launch new features to encourage Americans to get vaccinated,” the memo states, via USA Today.

Those new features differ depending on which app you prefer. On Tinder, users can pick from a couple of different badge stickers, have access to premium content that helps them stand out in the scroll, and connect to a “Vaccination Center” filled with relevant resources. Over on OkCupid, vaccinated users get their own matching system with free “Boosts” to their profile. And over on Bumble, influencers are amplifying the need to get jabbed while regular users can get complimentary credits for premium features.

Basically, Biden wants you to know it pays to be vaccinated when it comes to the world of virtual dating. Unfortunately, not even a Pfizer shot can protect you from unwarranted d*ck pics.

(Via USA Today)