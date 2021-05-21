Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks indoors. “We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. It’s true. Things have gone back to normal, because many Americans are trying to find a loophole.

“The CDC announced last week that with a few exceptions, vaccinated Americans don’t need to wear masks indoors, and since they did that, there’s been a sharp increase in Google searches for fake vaccination cards. Searches for ‘fake COVID vaccine card’ are up over 1,100 percent, which is so gross,” Jimmy Kimmel Live! host Jimmy Kimmel said during the monologue of Thursday’s episode. “Let’s start calling these vaccine avoiders what they are: free loaders. The only reason you’re somewhat safe now is because other people got the shot.” He continued:

“You’re the person who heads for the bathroom when the check comes at the restaurant. You’re the lady who takes home the centerpieces from a wedding you weren’t invited to. You’re the guy who brings five napkins to a potluck dinner. That’s you. You don’t think it’s you. But it’s you.”

You can watch the entire monologue below (the vaccine talk begins around 7:30).