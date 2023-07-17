Marjorie Taylor Greene has a lot of kooky opinions, but over the weekend she said something that made sense. Of course, it was by accident. During a far right gathering, she slammed all the “big government programs” enacted by Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Lyndon B. Johnson, and, now, Joe Biden, which greatly improved the lives of everyday Americans. She didn’t mean it as a compliment, but many took it as inadvertent praise — including the Biden White House.

Karine Jean-Pierre just called @RepMTG "Major-ree Taylor Greene" several times. How can someone work in a communications office and be unable to pronounce "Marjorie?" pic.twitter.com/DW3aXVtaVv — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! (@DontWalkRUN) July 17, 2023

As per Mediaite, on Monday White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre got to utter some very surreal words. “We don’t get many opportunities to say what I’m about to share,” she told reporters. “I want to make sure these words come out very clearly, I’m sure she’ll be very shocked that I’m saying this, which is that we agree with Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

What did Greene say, exactly, that so pleased the Biden White House? During her appearance at the Turning Point Action conference over the weekend, she told the crowd:

The Great Society were big government programs to address education, medical care, urban problems, rural poverty, transportation, Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps and welfare, the office of Economic Opportunity, and big labor and labor unions. Now, LBJ had the Great Society, but Joe Biden had Build Back Better. And he still is working on it. The largest public investment in social infrastructure and environmental programs that is actually finishing what FDR started that LBJ expanded on.

Greene meant the words “the largest public investment in social infrastructure and environmental programs” as a bad thing, saying they’re “killing the American dream.” But to many that sounds like heaven. Jean-Pierre certainly thought so:

Over the weekend, the Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized Bidenomics as being in line with [President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s] creation of Social Security, [President] Lyndon Johnson’s creation of Medicare. She also bizarrely attacked Bidenomics because it’s reducing poverty in rural areas. We agree with her all around, all around on this. We are opposed to rural poverty, and the president is committed to protect Medicare and committed to protect Social Security as you heard from him over and over again over the past several months.

Anyway, listen to Marjorie Taylor Greene, voters: She’s saying Republicans don’t want to help struggling Americans, though they do have a history of outright fleecing them, even when they’re allegedly smart businessmen who are definitely as wealthy as they claim.

(Via Mediaite)